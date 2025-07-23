Former Christchurch surgeon accused of 'sexist' and 'unprofessional' behaviour

Greg Malham was a renowned neurosurgeon in Melbourne. Photo: ABC News Four Corners

The alleged "sexist" and "unprofessional" behaviour of a high-profile surgeon who grew up in Christchurch has been investigated by ABC News in Australia.

Greg Malham was a renowned neurosurgeon at Melbourne's largest private hospital, Epworth.

Malham’s website states he began his training “in his hometown of Christchurch, New Zealand in 1982” before graduating in 1989 from the University of Otago.

The ABC News Four Corners investigation looked into his behaviour at work. In the ABC News report, multiple stories of alleged sexist and unprofessional behaviour by Malham were found.

They included “uncomfortable nurses, crying radiographers, patients who thought he was egotistical and lacked care and compassion, and a devastated, grieving family of a young nurse who left a suicide note blaming Malham for her decision to end her life”.

He was also seen in a viral video tearing down Kooyong independent Monique Ryan's election sign and saying "always gotta bury the body".

In Melbourne's The Age, Epworth chief executive Andrew Stripp said the hospital was "deeply concerned by the unacceptable behaviour displayed by the surgeon" and he personally found the content of the video "abhorrent".

Within weeks, Malham resigned from the hospital.

Malham did not respond to questions from the Four Corners investigation, but in a preliminary call he said the corflute video was intended as a joke among a small group of friends and that his fondness for mobster movies had been misinterpreted.

Malham pointed to his long and successful career at Epworth.

Despite the scandal following the corflute video and his departure from Epworth, Malham was operating at Melbourne's Warringal Private Hospital.

ABC News reported Warringal's code of conduct says it has zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour.

Warringal's owner, Ramsay Health Care, said in a statement to Four Corners that Malham has "temporary credentialling" and his application for full credentialling was "currently progressing".

It said all practitioners seeking to work there must agree to uphold its code of conduct and values.