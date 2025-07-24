Thursday, 24 July 2025

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Parklands

    A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Christchurch last night.

    Emergency services were called to Lamorna Rd in Parklands at 7.50pm after reports a woman had sustained critical injuries.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the woman was unresponsive when emergency services arrived and tragically was unable to be revived.

    The 36-year-old man was taken into police custody a short time later and has subsequently been charged with murder.

    He is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court this morning.

    "Police are working to support the victim’s family and at this early stage we will not be releasing further details regarding the victim. 

    "We also know that this will have been an incredibly distressing incident for Lamorna Road residents and the wider Parklands community.

    "Police will have a continued presence in Lamorna Road today, as we complete a scene examination and undertake further enquiries."

