Man charged with Parklands murder remanded in custody

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of a woman in Christchurch last night.

Photo: Supplied

Emergency services were called to Lamorna Rd in Parklands at 7.50pm on Wednesday after reports a woman had sustained critical injuries.

Cordons are still in place on two roads after the alleged killing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the woman was unresponsive when emergency services arrived and was unable to be revived.

The 36-year-old man was taken into police custody a short time later and has subsequently been charged with murder.

He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday morning via audio visual link and was remanded in custody until his next appearance in the High Court at Christchurch on August 8.

The judge granted name suppression to him and his victim.

"Police are working to support the victim’s family and at this early stage we will not be releasing further details regarding the victim.

"We also know that this will have been an incredibly distressing incident for Lamorna Road residents and the wider Parklands community.

"Police will have a continued presence in Lamorna Road today, as we complete a scene examination and undertake further enquiries."

Neighbours said they are shocked at the high police activity, with one man telling the NZ Herald he first noticed something going on around 8pm yesterday.

One neighbour said: “You just don’t expect that to happen.”