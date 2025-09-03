Canterbury piggery has community in mind

South African-born Tjaart Grove is Patoa Farms’ breeding herd manager at the nation’s largest pig farm and is often seen wearing a carefree Hawaiian shirt on casual Fridays. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Motorists catching a glimpse of the 1868 Hurunui Hotel on State Highway 7 would never know they have just gone past New Zealand’s largest pig farming operation.

Off a small backcountry road is Patoa Farms, a vast 500ha farm producing 95,000 pigs a year for pork consumption at Hawarden, in North Canterbury.

Patoa hasn’t been around for as long as the heritage-listed hotel, but is making a lasting impression.

The business owned by the Sterne family is an important linchpin for the surrounding small community, employing more than 50 staff and contributing about $4 million in wages to the local economy.

A long access road weaves past breeding sows and their litters free-ranging in paddocks neatly laid out in a grid pattern.

The sows attend to their young, scratch themselves on fence posts or wallow in the weak wintry sun.

One oblivious pig taking a siesta from motherhood has a small battalion of piglets defying gravity on her ample belly.

At the midway point are rows and rows of large barns for finishing young pigs.

The road stops at Patoa’s headquarters, with the machinery shed housing a fleet of tele-handlers and tractors to the left and the offices and smoko room to the right.

Inside, South African-raised Tjaart Grove is wearing a brilliant Hawaiian shirt.

It is casual Friday and the breeding herd manager is well known for taking the relaxed dress code seriously. A wardrobe full of this short-sleeved attire has been gifted to him by colleagues each trying to outdo the carefree island look.

Mr Grove said the Sternes were good employers with strong values who often gave back to the local community.

This extends to supplying pigs for the Meat the Need charitable organisation to help put food on tables for low income families.

He said this generosity tied in with the business’ vision statement of pig farming with excellence to "bless our people, community and industry partners".

"So part of our ethos is to help where we can and to be a blessing for the area around us. We have between 55 to 60 people working here and we have stock people in the breeding area and grower unit and we have a fulltime mechanic, a fulltime engineer and maintenance guy, admin staff and a butcher here as we provide staff with meat throughout the year."

Two staff received awards for 20 years’ service at the past Christmas function and another has served 15 years.

Patoa Farms sows go from lactating to dry sow paddocks in a 500ha operation at Hawarden depending on their breeding stages and combine grazing with several formulated diets prepared by a veterinarian. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

Employees regularly go on courses to further themselves, and job offers are made to those wanting to turn their lives around after making mistakes in their younger years.

Part of the appeal for Mr Grove is working with people from many different cultures.

"It’s bright shirt Friday day today and we have people from maybe eight or nine different countries here and there are some Kiwis and it makes it fun learning about different cultures. They live here now in Culverden, Hawarden, Waikari, Amberley, Rotherham and Waiau and they have made a life here because of Patoa. We certainly employ a lot of people in the community."

Father Steve Sterne and daughter Holly Davies oversee the large complex.

From a background in the steel industry Mr Sterne came to pig farming as a friend was involved.

About 27 years later and the North Canterbury farmer is being honoured for his dedication to excellence in the industry.

Last month he received the Outstanding Contribution Award at NZPork’s annual conference in Christchurch.

At the time, chief executive Brent Kleiss described his pursuit of excellence, quality, sustainability and pig welfare as second to none.

An intensely private Mr Sterne prefers to remain out of the spotlight.

He bought the large block of land bordering the Hurunui River which Patoa now calls home with co-founder Jens Ravn in 1998. Following the latter moving on to sheep farming in 2013, Mr Sterne continued the farm operation.

More lately, he has stepped back, putting in a management team to carry out the day-to-day running of the business and moving to a governance role.

Mrs Davies has carried on the family legacy, specialising in its financial oversight, and sits on the board as a director.

Attending the same church as Mr Grove, it was she who convinced him to be part of Patoa.

After growing up on his family’s cropping farm and studying agriculture in South Africa, Mr Grove worked on dry stock, beef and ostrich farms.

Arriving in New Zealand, he started off managing a Taranaki chicken farm in 2006 and went back to study to become a quantity surveyor for 10 years before the pull of farming returned and he moved to Patoa in 2017.

At his desk he carefully thumbs through old and new layout maps.

Over the passage of time they show the course of many improvements made to the operation.

A grid layout of lactation and dry sow paddocks offers a centralised system for easier access, feeding and managing sows and their piglets at Patoa Farms in North Canterbury. PHOTO: TIM CRONSHAW

"We have gone through a whole redevelopment and I’ve got some old maps which show we used to have quite a different layout of the farm. Basically in the middle now is our lactation area and around it like a horseshoe sits all of our dry sow paddocks. So once we wean [the sows] we AI them and put them in the dry sow paddocks because they are not lactating and they wait until they are ready to farrow and they come back into the middle. It’s a really good system."

The more efficient centralised system has replaced 12 units each with their own separate lactating and dry sow areas scattered about.

Now the 48 lactating paddocks sit within the horseshoe for easy access.

At the moment eight of them are free of pigs, rested to let the grass grow back and absorb pig effluent to "mine" the nutrients.

Paddocks are shaped so water runs off at the sides.

Breeding sows are on an ad-lib diet where they can eat as much as they like in the lactating paddocks as opposed to more of a maintenance diet on formulated pellets when they are in the dry sow area.

They are also free to graze the ryegrass and cocksfoot pasture mix in the paddocks.

Future plans are to keep improving Patoa and its systems. The team took pride in making the farm as tidy as possible, he said.

"The most common comment that we get from people who come to visit the farm after they have been away for a few years is they can’t believe how much things have changed. We are always trying to improve."

Bus tours of school, university, farmer and other groups were welcomed as there was strong interest in the large enterprise and they were not ashamed to show it and had nothing to hide, he said.

Cuddling a piglet is taboo as biosecurity precautions must be taken to prevent the risk of diseases entering the pig farm.

