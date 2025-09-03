Parts of Canterbury under heavy rain and wind watches

Rain is on its way for large parts of the South Island from tomorrow. Photo: ODT files

Heavy rain could pelt parts of the South Island from Thursday, while gales are forecast to buffet the Canterbury high country.

MetService has issued severe weather watches for the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes, and for the Westland and Buller districts, which could be upgraded to orange-level warnings.

It said a series of fronts embedded within a strong, moist northwest flow would move over and up the southern and central parts of the country from tomorrow until Friday, bringing periods of heavy rain.

Heavy rain watches

OTAGO

For the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers north of Glenorchy:

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, within 20km east of the main divide from 12am until 11pm on Friday.

CANTERBURY

For the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur's Pass:

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 20km east of the main divide from 3am until 6pm on Friday.

WEST COAST AND BULLER

For the ranges of the Westland District:

Periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms possible from 9pm on Thursday until 5pm on Friday.

For the ranges of the Buller District:

Periods of heavy rain with thunderstorms possible from 10pm on Thursday until 9pm on Friday.

Strong wind watch

CANTERBURY

For the Canterbury High Country:

Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places from 3am until 3pm on Friday. MetService advised that there was a high chance of this becoming a warning.

Damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures were possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

People should prepare properties by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds and drive cautiously.

- Allied Media