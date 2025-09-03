Poll: Canterbury district makes last-minute plea to reinstate police officers

The Selwyn District Council is making a bid to increase the number of police officers.

Sam Broughton.

Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton has sent a letter to Police Minister Mark Mitchell on behalf of the council calling for a minimum of three full-time officers to be based in Lincoln.

The number of officers in Lincoln dropped from three to one in May 2023 when police started operating 24-hour public safety teams from the Rolleston station. But police are only now completing the restructure to confirm it.

"While Lincoln is relatively close to Rolleston, it is still important for residents to experience a sense of community policing within their own township," Broughton said in the letter.

"With a population now exceeding 12,000, plus Lincoln University’s more than 5500 students, the town’s unique needs justify a continued on-site presence."

The population in Lincoln is forecast to grow to 14,000 by 2034, while the Selwyn district’s population is set to grow to 109,000.

The letter was written at the request of Springs Ward district councillor Grant Miller and was unanimously supported by councillors at last month’s meeting.

"I think the challenge for us is that we have historically had a low crime rate and we are being resourced on our historic low crime rate. And I think that is the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff approach," Miller said at the council meeting.

Said deputy mayor Malcolm Lyall: "It’s all very well to say you’ll be in there in 10 minutes, but you need to have enough people on the ground to be there in 10 minutes."

Should the number of police in Lincoln be reinstated to three full-time officers? Email your views in 200 words or less to daniel.alvey@alliedmedia.co.nz . Photo: File image

In the letter, Broughton pointed to the large increase in police needed to meet the Government’s own targets.

"Using the Government’s benchmark of one constable per 480 residents, Selwyn should be resourced with 177 officers. We currently have only 38.

"This resourcing gap is compounded by demand pressures - between 2015 and 2023, Selwyn experienced a 104% increase in victimisation and a 38% increase in calls for service, the largest increases in Canterbury.

Mark Mitchell.

"Rolleston alone has seen a 200% increase in victimisation, while Lincoln has seen a 76% increase."

Mitchell confirmed he had received the letter and said he would respond in due course.

"Staffing numbers are operational decisions for police," Mitchell said.

"However, as the incoming Government, we have been very clear, increased presence of police officers in our communities is a priority.

"The goal of the Canterbury proposal is to deliver a better service for all of Canterbury, and I expect this to be reflected in final decisions."

Police received 1000 submissions on their restructure plan, of which about 200 came from police staff.

The call for more police in Lincoln was also backed by Lincoln Community and Residents Association spokesperson, Lindsay Wilson.

"We would support it no question."

Photo: File image / Getty

Alongside a reduction of police in Lincoln, the restructure also confirms the closure of the station at Arthur’s Pass and the reduction of police in Leeston from three to one.

Broughton said a rural police presence needs to be retained in the district.

"We are concerned that moving away from local officers may weaken crime deterrence, increase drink driving, and erode community trust," Broughton said.

"Maintaining a recognisable and accessible presence in these areas is critical to public safety."