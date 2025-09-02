Baby wipes sold at Chemist Warehouse, Baby Bunting recalled due to mould risk

Bunjie Peek-A-Boo Probiotic Baby Eye Wipes: 30 Pack and 60 Pack are being recalled. Photo: PRODUCT SAFETY/ SUPPLIED

A brand of baby wipes is being recalled due to possible mould growth which if used could lead to irritation, infection or allergic reaction.

Bunjie Peek-A-Boo Probiotic baby eye wipes, sold at Chemist Warehouse and Baby Bunting, were being recalled due to some individual sachets not being properly sealed during the manufacturing process.

It impacted packs containing 30 and 60 wipes, sold between December 2024 and August 2025.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), said as a result of the wipes not being properly sealed air flow in and out of the sachet, the preservative system may have failed, leading to mould growth.

If mouldy wipe was used around the eyes it could lead to irritation, infection or an allergic reaction, MBIE said.

Anyone with sensitive skin or a weakened immune system was at greater risk, it said.

"Consumers should stop using the product immediately and take the product back to the place of purchase to receive a full refund with proof of purchase.

"Alternatively, consumers can contact Bunjie directly to receive a full refund, with a photo of the product including the batch code. After receiving a refund, the product should be immediately and safely disposed of."