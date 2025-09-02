'We witnessed something incredibly rare': Two whale species spotted in harbour

Passengers on a dolphin cruise in Akaroa Harbour were treated to a "rare" sighting of two whale species in Akaroa Harbour on the same day.

The whales were spotted on Monday during Akaroa Dolphins' morning and lunchtime cruises.

Photo: Akaroa Nature Cruise crew member @char_.w / Facebook

The boat came across several humpback whales near the harbour entrance on the first trip. Then a southern right whale was spotted across from Ōnuku Marae later in the day.

Said Akaroa Dolphins owner and skipper George Waghorn: "It’s rare to see even one species, but seeing two is just incredible.

"Obviously people are on the cruise to see the dolphins, and usually we’d see pods of around eight. But (yesterday), there was a pod of about 30 or 40.

"It was just a wicked day. Not bad for a cold Monday."

Black Cat Cruises said on its Facebook page they spotted more than 10 humpback whales and a southern right whale in the harbour.

"Akaroa’s marine life never ceases to amaze. (On Monday) we witnessed something incredibly rare - more than 10 humpback whales as well as a southern right whale in Akaroa Harbour.

"Particularly rare considering the humpback migration along the east coast of NZ is usually finished at this point!"