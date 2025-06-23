Attempt to steal over $600 of groceries falls short: police

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin shoplifter with expensive taste was arrested after attempting to plunder more than $600 worth of groceries from an upmarket supermarket.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to FreshChoice Roslyn at 6.20pm yesterday after a shoplifter was caught by staff.

A 32-year-old man had filled up a trolley with groceries worth a total of $628 and attempted to leave the store without paying, Sgt Lee alleged.

‘‘When stopped by staff, he claimed that he had paid for the goods earlier and then was looking for his lost phone.’’

The man was arrested and charged with shoplifting, and was being held in police custody to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

Bail was opposed, Sgt Lee said.

