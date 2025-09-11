Suspected Wakari arsonist caught on CCTV

Police are hunting a suspected arsonist who allegedly poured petrol on a car and set it on fire in Wakari last night.

The man was caught on CCTV in Prospect Bank at around 9.30pm last night, Sergent Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The CCTV showed him pouring liquid - most likely petrol - on the vehicle before setting it alight.

A crew from Rosyln fire station extinguished the blaze.

"The fire investigator will be on scene this morning and police inquiries will continue to identify and then locate the male who will be charged with arson," Sgt Lee said.

The incident was not connected to a car fire yesterday in which a Mercedes went up in flames in north Dunedin, he said.

