Boozed young man tries to fight bouncers and cops

An intoxicated and aggressive young Dunedin man was locked up by police until he sobered up after trying to fight bar security.

The 20-year-old was at a North Dunedin bar last night with two friends, a 19 and 20-year-old, when all three were barred from entering the premises by bouncers, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

The trio, who were denied entry because of their intoxication level, then attempted to pick a fight with security.

Then police arrived they recognised the three men.

About an hour prior, the officers had warned the trio about their disorderly behaviour outside another bar in George St.

As officers spoke to the group one of the 20-year-olds allegedly threatened and attempted to assault officers.

The man was arrested and held in police custody until he sobered up and was handed a warning.

The other two were also arrested and given warnings.

All three were trespassed from the North Dunedin bar.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz