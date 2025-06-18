Watch: Walkers go slip, sliding away on icy Dunedin streets

The butt-slide and the pole-grab were among the methods hastily employed as Dunedin walkers went skittering down steep ice-covered footpaths this morning.

Pedestrians and cars were sent sliding on inner-city streets as icy conditions took a grip.

One man was seen losing his footing on Heriot Row before desperately grabbing a pole to arrest his skid.

Alas, he still ended up sprawling on the ground.

Staying low seemed to be the way to go as another walker successfully negotiated the lower reaches of the streets sliding on his haunches.

Southern District police advised motorists to be aware of the cold and icy conditions, and to take caution when out and about on roads.

"Police have received multiple reports around the district due to ice on the roads, especially in the Dunedin area near Heriot Row and London St.

"Please limit yourself to essential travel only and allow for extra time on your journey."