Gleeful buyer taken back to his youth

Bryan Gellatly was like a seagull swooping on a discarded chip on Saturday.

As hundreds of people flooded into the Regent Theatre in Dunedin for the third mid-year music sale, the Ashburton 54-year-old could not believe his eyes, or his luck, when he spotted a Flying Nun compilation record in pristine condition.

"It’s a compilation I’ve always loved," he said.

"I had it on tape when I was at university, and I got it on CD at one point too.

"But I lost the CD, and the tape is too old to play now.

"So, it’s something I’ve been hanging out to find for a long time."

Bryan Gellatly shows off a Flying Nun compilation record he chanced upon at the Regent Theatre Music Sale on Saturday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

The album popped out at him from the thousands of others on display, and seconds later, it was in his hot little hands.

It was a case of being in the right place, at the right time, he said.

He only attended the sale because he was visiting a friend in Dunedin, and they suggested they go take a look at what was on offer.

The album includes hits by The Verlaines, Straitjacket Fits, The Chills, Look Blue Go Purple, and Sneaky Feelings.

Mr Gellatly was delighted with the find, because playing it took him on a journey down memory lane.

"I’m not sure if we would call them glory days, but it certainly takes you back to the day — the good times when I was at the peak of my youth."

He said the first thing he planned to do when he got home was give it a clean and then pop it on the turntable.

A large crowd sifts through thousands of records, CDs and cassettes at the sale.

Sale co-ordinator Mark Burns said there were thousands of records, CDs, cassette tapes, DVDs, video games, musical instruments, sheet music, music books and other musical paraphernalia up for grabs.

The most expensive item was a Pātea Māori Club record for $150, featuring Poi E which hit No. 1 in New Zealand in 1984.

Mr Burns said it was valuable because very few copies were made in the first instance.

"It’s pretty rare. And I’d be very, very surprised if it’s ever been re-released. It has historical value too."

Poi E and the Pātea Māori Club were closely linked to the closure of the Pātea freezing works in 1982, which created significant economic hardship. The song became a symbol of community resilience and cultural revival, he said.

All proceeds from the sale will go towards Regent Theatre projects and maintenance.

