Teen accidentally ran over woman after failed car ram: police

A Dunedin house party erupted into chaos after a teenager attempted to ram a car, missed, and ran over the vehicle’s owner instead.

The 19-year-old attempted to ram the female victim’s car with his own because she ‘‘owed him money’’, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

At 2.40am on Sunday, police received reports of a brawl in Forrester St, Pine Hill.

Investigations revealed the 19-year-old had accidentally run a woman over after trying to ram her car, then a 21-year-old man went up to the teenager and punched some glass above his head in response.

Police arrived, and both the teenager and man were arrested.

The teenager was charged with dangerous driving causing injury, and the 21-year-old was charged with assault with intent to injure.

Both would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

The woman received minor injuries, and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, Snr Sgt Bond said.

