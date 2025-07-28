Call out for community candidates

Paul Weir. PHOTO: ODT FILES

As nominations for Dunedin’s community boards track below last election’s, local leaders are encouraging people to put their hands up to represent their community.

There are 36 roles available over six community boards across Dunedin and, as the Otago Daily Times went to print last night, just 15 candidates had successfully completed the nomination process.

No nominations had been received for the six seats on the Saddle Hill Community Board.

Chairman Paul Weir said nominations usually came "fairly hard and fast" towards the end of the nomination period, which finishes at noon on Friday.

He planned to put his name forward again and encouraged others to do the same.

"If you've got connections in a community and you've got kids at school or you're part of the local bowling club, you already know people, so you'll be working within the community," Mr Weir said.

"It's great to have those people who just want to pitch in and help and get things done and help look after the community."

Alasdair Morrison. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Likewise, Waikouaiti Coast Community Board chairman Alasdair Morrison expected a flurry of submissions later this week.

"I don't think there's anything to worry about just yet," he said.

"It has been slow in the past and time will tell."

Mr Morrison was standing again and said working on the board had been "very satisfying".

"I think a lot of people don't actually realise how much community boards do," he said.

"An awful lot of it flies under the radar with all the bits and pieces that we do.

"We don't go out and wave a great big flag and say, ‘look at me, look at me’ — we just get on with it."

"It’s only a $200 deposit and you get it back, so have a go."

Dunedin’s community boards also cover Strath Taieri, Mosgiel-Taieri, Otago Peninsula and West Harbour.

Six members are elected to each board, plus one councillor appointed by the city council.

Council deputy electoral officer Robyn Dillon encouraged everyone "who cared about Ōtepoti Dunedin" to consider standing for their local board.

"So far the number of nominations is tracking below the same point in the last local body election cycle," she said.

"We really need more people stand for these roles and make a difference for their local communities, and boards are also an ideal entry into local politics for community-minded people."

She expected a rush of candidates later this week but said leaving it to the last minute could be risky.

"Paperwork needs to be checked and processed, and any last-minute issues can mean you miss out."

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz