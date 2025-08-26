Consent for water source applied for

Stuart Duncan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After more than two years, a solution for high nitrate levels in Glenavy’s water supply has finally appeared on the horizon.

The Waimate District Council announced yesterday it had lodged a resource consent application with Environment Canterbury for a new water source for the lower Waihao rural water scheme.

Chief executive Stuart Duncan said the council was buzzing at this new development.

"We are excited to finally put this issue behind us and do what is best for our residents.

"We hope the residents of Glenavy and all consumers on the lower Waihao rural water scheme will share our excitement.

"It has taken a lot of hard work.

"The solution is a stellar example of local ingenuity and knowledge."

Applications typically took 20 working days to be processed, he said.

"The clock will start once we get the final approval from one remaining affected party.

"The lodging of the resource consent marks the beginning of the final phase.

"Once approved, council will move quickly to issue a tender for construction works."

The supply first exceeded the maximum allowed value of 50mg/l for nitrates in late 2022 and then again in December last year.

The plan for a new water source — located near Bells Pond — replaced the council’s original idea to build a denitrification plant.

This solution can be established faster and it requires considerably lower operating costs.

It does require about 4.5km of new pipework connecting the new source to the existing treatment plant, along with minor modifications to the plant itself.

The new source was selected for its water quality, in particular the low trace levels of nitrate.

The latest nitrate level readings for the new source were 0.12mg/l opposed to the current water supply which was 32mg/l.

This solution was achieved through collaboration between the council and key stakeholders

These included landowners, Morven Glenavy Ikawai Irrigation, Te Rūnanga o Waihao and industry representatives.