A season of highlights for Spirit

Otago Spirit prop Isla Pringle (centre) celebrates winning the Farah Palmer Cup Championship with her team-mates and supporters at Tahuna Park on Sunday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The oil

What a season.

The Otago Spirit were utterly dominant this season and capped it off with a 37-12 victory over the Northland Kauri in front of a home crowd on Sunday.

Captain Greer Muir lifted the Farah Palmer Cup Championship trophy high in the air after her side went through the season unbeaten to earn promotion to the Premiership.

It was deserved recognition for the spine of the Spirit team who have battled through the years — after losing finals in 2024 and 2022 — to return to the top-tier competition.

Winger Jamie Church and hard-nosed flanker Sarah Jones led the try tally with eight each and Jones — a fullback turned flanker — was the top scorer with 46 points, adding a couple of conversions to her name.

Across the park, there were contributions from every player.

Midfielders Naomi Sopoaga and Charlotte Va’afusuaga were a perfect pairing, always breaking the line and darting around defenders.

Muir led with maturity and caught defenders off-guard in breaking the line, halfbacks Abigail Paton and Georgia Cormick distributed quick ball that kept things flowing, and the workrate of the tight five was impressive.

Tegan Hollows, Eilis Doyle and Isla Pringle never took a backwards step up front.

All season, players spoke of the culture and fitness — and they are two things that really paid off. The Spirit ran teams off their feet and had the gas to make the most of space.

That collective bond was evident, too. Players always backed each other up, were always there for the offload and defensively had their team-mates’ backs.

They played exciting, expansive rugby, keeping the ball in hand and never showing a reluctance to give things a go.

Muir spoke after the final about how she would go to war for her team-mates and that is how it felt all season.

Bring on 2026.

Otago Spirit winger Jamie Church, with first five Sheree Hume in support, makes a break away from the Northland defence during the Farah Palmer Cup Championship final. Best game

Seven contenders here, but that final really was something special. The Spirit came out firing to lead 25-0 at halftime and continued on to dispatch the Northland Kauri 37-12. Made even better by the fact Northland had been relegated from the Premiership. A great atmosphere at Tahuna Park as well.

MVP

It could have been a long list.

But Sarah Jones was simply outstanding. The Matatu flanker was brutal breaking the line, setting up tries, scoring her own, and putting in some big hits defensively. Something to be marvelled at considering it was her first full season as a forward and first season for Otago, having joined from Tasman. Her skills from her time as a back caught defenders off-guard and she had a handy boot when called upon.

Unsung hero

Leila Hill. The young lock was everywhere and did all the grunt work that often goes unnoticed. Big tackler, first to the ruck and strong lineout target. A massive season that deserves recognition.

Rising star

Speedy winger Hannah Norris showed she has a big future in the final. She dotted down twice, one in a stunning heads-up individual effort, and scored four tries throughout the season.

Norris, who is in her last year at secondary school, is now suiting up for Otago under-18 this week at the South Island girls tournament.

Otago Spirit

The facts

Games won: 7

Games lost: 0

Points for: 307

Points against: 135

Leading tries: Jamie Church 8, Sarah Jones 8

Leading points: Sarah Jones 46

