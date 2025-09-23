Drama as Dunedin cycleway decision reversed

Dunedin's contentious Albany St cycleway is back on.

The Dunedin City Council voted 8-7 this afternoon to reinstate proposed parking changes that had been voted down last month.

The crucial vote that enabled the U-turn belonged to Cr Jim O'Malley, who had sat back from the vote in August after legal advice, but participated today.

Cr O'Malley said at today's council meeting he regretted comments he had made about people who had made submissions about the project.

Those comments - critical of businessmen who raised issues about consultation and loss of carparks - resulted in doubt he would be able to bring an open mind to proceedings. Cr O'Malley said he had reflected on his comments and believed he could now move forward.

He was worried about government funding for the project being put at risk.



The crucial vote that enabled the U-turn belonged to Cr Jim O'Malley, pictured with Cr Mandy Mayhem at today's meeting. Photo: Peter McIntosh

"I feel I can now participate," Cr O'Malley said.

Cr Christine Garey brought a notice of motion for today's meeting, seeking revocation of the August decision.

She thanked her colleagues for reconsideration of the August decision.

The project would improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, she said.

The design was integrated and elements could not be cherry-picked, she said.

Cr Garey also said the project was important for the relationship with the university as well as improved safety for disabled people, pedestrians and cyclists.

Cr Brent Weatherall said it was a "disgraceful, sour-grapes motion", and he lashed out against the councillors who had signed the notice.

"I have no respect for any of the five councillors who supported this motion."

Nothing had changed from three weeks earlier when the council had made its previous decision, he said.

Cr Weatherall said Cr O'Malley was acting against legal advice. He was asked to withdraw the comment and did so.

"Cr O'Malley has made this decision a circus," Cr Weatherall said.

He also suggested the council was opening itself up to litigation.

Cr Bill Acklin agreed it was about sour grapes from people who lost the previous vote.

It looked like a last-minute campaigning stunt, he said.

Cr Lee Vandervis said there was no new factor that had to be considered for today's meeting and the situation should be dealt with by the next council.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the needs of the majority were being overlooked to suit a minority.

Cr David Benson-Pope said the previous decision was a gross error.

Cr Andrew Whiley was uncomfortable with the decision-making process.

"Good decisions aren't rushed like this," he said.

Deputy mayor Cherry Lucas said revisiting the decision was disappointing.

"It reflects badly on us."

Revoking the previous Albany St decision.

For (8): Crs Sophie Barker, David Benson-Pope, Christine Garey, Kevin Gilbert, Marie Laufiso, Jim O'Malley, Steve Walker.

Against (7): Mayor Jules Radich, Crs Bill Acklin, Carmen Houlahan, Cherry Lucas, Lee Vandervis, Brent Weatherall, Andrew Whiley.