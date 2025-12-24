Hospital Xmas Day menu improved

Toys made by Otago Corrections Facility prisoners for children staying in Dunedin Hospital for Christmas. Photo: Department of Corrections

After complaints about Dunedin Hospital’s Christmas lunch last year, this year’s menu appears to be much more in keeping with the quality and quantities associated with the festive season.

However, the Department of Corrections said its Christmas menu would be pretty much business as usual, with two Christmas mince tarts as a treat for prisoners.

Last year’s offering at Dunedin Hospital came under fire from a patient, whose meal of ham and two small potatoes failed to satisfy.

The menu slip listed no other vegetables, although the hospital’s food supplier, Compass Group NZ, said Christmas lunches included peas and pumpkin.

However, this year’s menu appears to be markedly better.

A Health New Zealand spokesman said patients at Dunedin Hospital would get Christmas fruit mince pies for morning tea, and for lunch there was a choice of Christmas ham with cranberry sauce and gravy; roast chicken breast, stuffing and gravy; spinach and feta filo parcel; oven-baked or mashed potato, roast pumpkin and garden peas; and a desert of Christmas plum pudding with custard, chocolate mint mousse with cream, or fruit salad and ice cream.

For afternoon tea, there would be fresh fruit and Arrowroot biscuits, and the light evening meal would be a choice of vegetable lasagne with side salad, a chicken salad plate, a ham and mild mustard sandwich on rye, or bread and spreads; and a tropical coconut mango cream for desert.

The hospital aimed to provide special meals for patients on Christmas Day, to create a special day for those unable to be at home.

Department of Corrections custodial services commissioner Leigh Marsh said it was business as usual for prisoners.

Normal daily food costs for prisoners came to $9.80, but on Christmas Day this would be increased to $11.10.

The extra $1.30 would go towards a treat — two Christmas mince tarts, he said.

For breakfast, prisoners would get a bowl of cornflakes and some milk, along with peanut butter on toast and a cup of tea.

Lunch — which was made by prisoners supervised by qualified instructors — would be roast chicken and gravy, with potatoes, peas and carrots.

They would also get a serving of fresh fruit, some milk and tea, and a muffin.

In the evening, prisoners would make sandwiches, which could either be roast beef and relish, or tuna and mayonnaise.

Mr Marsh said the menu followed the "same basic and nutritious meal that has been served for a number of years".

Christmas Day inside prisons around the country followed a similar structure and routine to any other day in prison, but throughout December there were family days for children to visit parents in prison and engage in activities.

"This can be a tough time of year for prisoners and their families, so where possible, we enable opportunities for prisoners to share special moments with their families," he said.

At the Otago Corrections Facility, prisoners made 50 wooden toys to give to the Dunedin Santa Parade Trust.

The toys were given to children staying in Dunedin Hospital for Christmas.

Prisoners in employment training took part in the creation of the toys.

"These sorts of programmes build a sense of purpose, pride and confidence, which can be an important part of making positive change," Mr Marsh said.