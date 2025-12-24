Twice as many surf rescues so far this year

Surf Life Saving New Zealand has performed more than twice as many rescues so far this season compared with the same time last year.

And although Otago and Southland surf lifeguards have not yet seen that trend, there are concerns there will be similar action on the South’s beaches when the weather improves.

Between Labour Weekend and the weekend before Christmas, surf lifeguards across New Zealand performed 240 rescues — 127 more than during the same timeframe in 2024.

Statistics are up in other areas, surf lifeguards performing 74 more assists, seven more major first aid procedures and eight more searches compared with the same period in 2024.

By contrast, Surf Lifesaving New Zealand Otago-Southland club support lead Felix Cook said only four people had been assisted from the water on southern beaches, and none had required major first aid.

It was "relatively good" for this time of year, he said.

"I think the weather’s played a bit of a part.

"Yes, it’s been warm for those few weeks about a month ago, but up until the last couple of weeks when the water’s warmed up, the weather’s been quite cold, which has probably kept people out."

However, warmer weather was on the way and more people would start using the beaches again, so there was more potential for problems, he said.

"I would also say that the beaches at the moment are probably more dangerous than they normally are, because there’s some quite deep channels and gutters running along in places where people probably think it’s nice and shallow.

"They can walk out and quite quickly it’ll be above head height."

Surf Life Saving New Zealand lifesaving general manager Andy Kent said the nationwide increase reflected a combination of dangerous conditions and high early-season beach attendance, rather than a decline in public behaviour.

"While it’s concerning to see rescue numbers tracking higher than this time last year, it’s also important to recognise what sits behind those figures.

"We’ve seen extended periods of warmer-than-usual weather, which naturally draw more people to the water.

"At the same time, conditions have seen dangerous rips and currents, particularly around sandbanks and channels."

He said the statistics reinforced why surf lifeguard patrols and early-season vigilance were so important.

"Our lifeguards are responding quickly and professionally, often preventing situations from escalating into something far more serious.

"Every rescue represents someone who needed help and in many cases someone who may not have made it back to shore without intervention."

He said surf lifeguards would continue to actively engage with beachgoers, taking proactive actions to move people out of danger, and manage risk before it turned into an emergency.

Mr Cook urged southern beachgoers to swim between the flags at lifeguarded beaches during patrolling hours (11am-7pm) until the end of January.

"And if you get caught in a rip, remember the three Rs, which are relax — so try to stay calm — raise your hand to let people know that you’re in trouble and then just ride, which is go with the rip. Don’t try to fight against it."

He also urged swimmers to know their limits, and to never swim alone.

"This could become more of an issue when the weather warms up a bit again in January and February, so don’t be complacent."

