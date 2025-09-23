Cosy Dell sex attacker named

Keith Wicks-Cairns admitted the burglary of the Cosy Dell Rd property and two counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

A man who broke into a Dunedin student flat and violated a young woman can now be named.

Keith Andrew Wicks-Cairns, 36, appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning after earlier admitting the burglary of the Cosy Dell Rd property and two counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

However, counsel Brendan Stephenson confirmed today his client maintained not-guilty pleas on charges of rape and strangulation.

Justice Jonathan Eaton set a jury-trial date in March next year and remanded Wicks-Cairns in custody, where he has remained since charges were laid.

All allegations stem from events on February 4 and relate to the same complainant.

It is understood the young woman told police she woke in the early hours to a masked man in her bedroom with his hand over her mouth.

The incident took place over a protracted period and the defendant allegedly made the woman wash her hands before he left.

It is also understood the defendant took bed sheets with him when he made his escape.

Wicks-Cairns will next appear before the court in December.