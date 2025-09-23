Fate of cycleway on council agenda

Jim O’Malley. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Amid fears of legal challenges, the fate of a controversial central Dunedin cycleway could rest on one councillor.

Cr Jim O’Malley stayed out of the tightest of votes when the Albany St project was scrapped last month and he has not declared if he will stand aside again today, when councillors will consider reversing their decision.

"I'm really not going to make any comments before tomorrow's meeting," he said yesterday.

Cr O’Malley sat back from last month’s vote after legal advice relating to earlier commentary from him, and Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich ended up using his casting vote to break a 7-7 tie, voting down proposed Albany St parking changes.

The councillor had been critical of businessmen regarding potential loss of carparks and, at the meeting, he questioned whether the mayor should take part in the vote.

Earlier that month, Cr O’Malley accepted advice from law firm Anderson Lloyd that he should recuse himself from a hearing about the project.

The Otago Daily Times asked if additional legal advice existed about his or the mayor’s involvement, possibly assisting reconsideration of the issues.

"I think that's what will be discussed tomorrow," Cr O’Malley said.

Cr Christine Garey brought a notice of motion to today’s Dunedin City Council meeting, asking for the August decision to be revoked.

This was supported by Crs Marie Laufiso, Steve Walker, David Benson-Pope and Mandy Mayhem.

Reasons put forward for the revocation motion included "the urgent need to reseal Albany St and to commit to contracts for the summer construction period", safety concerns for pedestrians and loss of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi funding if the project did not proceed in its entirety.

Cr Andrew Whiley said he was worried about rushed, emotive decision-making just before an election.

"I'm struggling with the narrative about why this has to be done now and so urgently," he said.

"I just don't think it's a good process.

"I don't think it is the right thing to do, and I'm shocked that it's come back."

A series of candidates for the city council said they believed the decision should be revisited.

Evelyn Robertson said the street was too dangerous for cyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair users.

Lachlan Akers said resealing needed to happen anyway and it made sense to pursue the redevelopment now.

"We need pedestrian crossings. We need cycle lanes through there."

Green Party candidate Lily Warring said she was afraid of driving down Albany St.

Jett Groshinski, endorsed by the Labour Party, said the project had important safety aspects for students.

The ODT asked the council about any legal advice received by it or Cr O’Malley.

The council had no answer to the question.

— Additional reporting Ruby Shaw.