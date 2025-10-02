Dunedin woman withdrew money before disappearance

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen in central Auckland on August 21. Photo: NZ Police

Police have confirmed missing Dunedin woman Te Anihana Pomana withdrew cash from her account before disappearing from Auckland more than a month ago.

The 25-year-old was last seen leaving the SkyCity Hotel in the central city just after 5am on the morning of Thursday, August 21.

She left all of her belongings in the hotel.

Police appealed last month for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward, handing out flyers alongside Pomana's family around the area she had last been seen.

Her family posted on social media yesterday, saying there had been no sightings of her and no bank activity since her disappearance.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend told RNZ said today Pomana had made a cash withdrawal before her disappearance and confirmed there had been no activity on her bank account since.

He said police were continuing to follow lines of inquiry relating to her disappearance.

"Police can confirm Te Anihana had withdrawn cash from her bank account prior to her disappearance, and advise there has been no activity on her account since then."

Last month, RNZ reported that many people had reached out to police, but authorities said there had been no new sightings since her disappearance.

"Police and whānau hold grave concerns for Te Anihana's safety and urge anyone who sees her to call 111 immediately," a spokesperson said.

At the time, Friend said there was nothing to suggest foul play, but the length of time Pomana had been missing and the fact she left all her possessions was worrying.

"We just do not know what's happened to her."

Timeline of disappearance

Early August: Te Anihana Pomana travelled from Dunedin to Christchurch with her father.

August 2: She arrived in Auckland and was treated at Middlemore Hospital for existing injuries. She was later discharged. It's believed she moved between multiple hostels, hotels and bedsits in early August.

August 18: Pomana checked into SkyCity Hotel, central Auckland, at 11.11pm.

August 20: She was seen on CCTV boarding WX1 bus from Hobson St at 6.37pm. Police believed she travelled to Lincoln Rd in Henderson then returned to city.

August 21: A confirmed sighting on CCTV of Pomana leaving Sky City at 5.06am, where she left all of her belongings behind. The last confirmed sighting was in Victoria St West at 5.16am.

August 29: Police released CCTV of her last known movements.

September 5: Pomana's mother and police issue an appeal for information about her location.

September 25: Police say despite many people coming forward with information, there had been no new sightings.

October 1: The family issue an update on social media, saying there had been no sightings or bank movements since her disappearance.

October 3: Police confirm Pomana withdrew money from her account before disappearance.