'Kleptomaniac' mum avoids prison sentence

A woman who was recently sentenced at Christchurch District Court has spent years shoplifting, claiming kleptomania was the cause. Photo: File image / Getty

A mother of four who claims kleptomania is behind a string of thefts that led to her children being taken from her has been told her criminal actions show she has no regard for them.

The woman, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was serving a sentence of intensive supervision for 17 counts of shoplifting when she committed the latest spree.

She faced five fresh shoplifting charges for items worth more than $3000.

At her recent sentencing in Christchurch District Court, Judge Deidre Orchard said the woman, in her 20s, had offended without any significant break since she began shoplifting in 2019.

“She claims she is a kleptomaniac. When I look at the charges, she is clearly stealing for resale,” Orchard said.

“Kleptomaniacs tend not to sell large amounts like that.”

The judge said there was nothing to support the kleptomania claim, describing the shoplifting as “entrenched offending”.

Kleptomania is a mental health condition, specifically an impulse control disorder characterised by repeated urges to steal items, often for no personal use or financial gain.

“The children were removed from your care ... You say you will now focus on them and put the offending behind you,” the judge said.

“I am sceptical of that, you haven’t been truthful.”

The court heard the children had been returned to the woman’s care.

Judge Orchard said the woman had also attempted to excuse herself by claiming she was stealing alongside her mother.

“You have come up with excuses; frankly, the responsibility lies with you.”

The court heard that between April and June this year, she stole $1617 worth of perfumes from the Chemist Warehouse South City in Christchurch, $560 speakers from The Warehouse Rolleston and under $500 in health and beauty products from Woolworths Rolleston.

She also stole $710 of clothing and cosmetics from Kmart Riccarton and $150 of groceries from Woolworths Eastgate.

Judge Orchard said the woman had previously received a range of different sentences, but nothing had deterred her from reoffending.

“I’m minded to send you to prison, given you are a recidivist offender. However, I am prepared by a very narrow margin that home detention is the least restrictive outcome.

“If you continue, then you can expect to go to prison sooner rather than later.

“I hope for your children’s sake you are more sincere than you appear to be.”

The woman was sentenced to four and a half months of home detention.