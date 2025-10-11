Mauger set to return in Christchurch

Phil Mauger. Photo: ChristchurchNZ

Progress results released by Christchurch City Council show incumbent Mayor Phil Mauger has been re-elected by a majority of almost 20,000 votes.

The current count for Mauger as of this afternoon was 54,644 votes - a majority of almost 20,000. His nearest rival, Sara Templeton, received 34,726 votes.

The next highest polling mayoral candidate was Thomas Healey with 1547 votes.

Mayor-elect Mauger will be joined at the city council table by two new councillors and 14 returning councillors, as progress results stand.

Not all ordinary votes have been counted yet. Votes received this morning and special votes are yet to be counted, therefore results could change.

Results of individual wards:

In the Banks Peninsula ward, Tyrone Fields won the seat with 2649 votes

In the Burwood ward, Kelly Barber won the seat with 4925 votes

In the Cashmere ward, Tim Scandrett won the seat with 5076 votes

In the Central ward, Jake McLellan won the seat with 1634 votes

In the Coastal ward, Celeste Donovan won the seat with 4155 votes

In the Fendalton ward, David Cartwright won the seat with 4707 votes

In the Halswell ward, Andrei Moore won the seat with 6691 votes

In the Heathcote ward, Nathaniel Herz Jardine won the seat with 4486 votes

In the Innes ward, Pauline Cotter won the seat with 2873 votes

In the Linwood ward, Yani Johanson won the seat with 3290 votes

In the Papanui ward, Victoria Henstock won the seat with 3991 votes

In the Riccarton, Tyla Harrison-Hunt won the seat with 1431 votes

In the Spreydon ward, Melanie Coker won the seat with 3733 votes

Three sitting Councillors were re-elected unopposed. These are:

Aaron Keown, Harewood Ward

Mark Peters, Hornby Ward

Sam MacDonald, Waimairi Ward

Mauger will hold an event at his Avonhead home at 3pm today.

His re-election campaign was based around making rates increases affordable, delivering major projects like One New Zealand Stadium on time and on budget and stable leadership at the council table.

Templeton, who is with supporters and family at her parents' home in Bryndwr, released a statement this afternoon.

Templeton ran a progressive, future-focused campaign which focused on fixing the city’s leaking water infrastructure, providing better public transport and opposing sales of the city’s strategic assets including Lyttelton Port Company and the airport.

Said Templeton: “While today’s result wasn’t what we hoped for, I’m deeply proud of the positive, future-focused campaign we ran and so grateful to everyone who believed in a better future for our city.

“Going into this campaign, I always knew it would be a tough ask to beat an incumbent mayor, but it was important that residents had a real choice. We focused on the issues that matter: fixing infrastructure, building strong communities, and creating a fairer, greener, more connected and resilient city ready to face the challenges ahead.”

“Over the past twelve years, we’ve achieved so much together, from rebuilding community facilities to creating the stunning Coastal Pathway. It has been an absolute privilege to serve and to see Ōtautahi grow and evolve. I’ve been proud to lead Council’s efforts to make progress in the climate change space, both in lowering our emissions and planning for the challenges and opportunities coming our way."

New Heathcote Ward city councillor Nathaniel Herz Jardine won the seat with 4486 votes.

Herz Jardine thanked his family and supporters.

"I was feeling nervous this morning but I'm so proud of the work we've put in. We knocked on over 3000 doors. I'm just so excited and so thrilled and ready to get into it."

He called his opponent Ian Kearney to thank him for a good campaign.

"He's always been very friendly and deeply cares about the community too."

Kearney said he is "extremely disappointed" by his loss after a hard fought campaign. But he sent his "best wishes" to Herz-Jardine.

New Fendalton Ward city councillor David Cartwright won his seat with 4707 votes.

"Very excited. Thanks so much to my friends and family," Cartwright said.

"I acknowledge Xavier and Diane for campaigning too and standing up.

"I'm extremely honoured and excited. I've had 15 years of experience on the community board. I'm a ratepayer and business owner and JP. I bring lots of skills and experience."

The preliminary results, including today’s votes but not special votes, are due to be released by 4pm tomorrow. The final results are set to be declared by October 16.

Turnout in Christchurch was 33.4% on Friday, lower than the 39% at the same time last election.

In Selwyn, Sam Broughton is seeking a fourth term as mayor and is up against first-term councillor Lydia Gliddon and newcomer Brad Mannering.

This morning, Broughton was representing the Darfield Bowling Club against a Burnside team at the Burnside Bowling Club.

Gliddon was in South Malvern earlier today for the official re-opening of Whitecliffs Hall.

Waimakariri incumbent Dan Gordon is seeking a third term and is up against councillor Paul Williams.

Throughout New Zealand, more than 200 candidates have already been elected by default.

At noon, voting boxes across the country were sealed and taken to vote processing centres to be counted.

Some 3500 candidates are competing for 1500 positions across New Zealand.

Sixteen of the country's 57 mayors have stood down from the race, while the mayors of Christchurch, Auckland, Nelson and Dunedin are seeking a second term.

