Protester accused of smashing Winston Peters' window pleads not guilty

The smashed window at Winston Peters' home. Photo: RNZ

A protester accused of smashing a window at Winston Peters' Auckland home has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial by jury.

The 29-year-old man was charged with burglary a window was broken during a protest at the Minister of Foreign Affairs' home in St Mary's Bay.

Police were called to Peters' home at about 5.40pm on Monday. The 29-year-old was later charged.

The man made his first appearance at the Auckland District Court on Friday and entered a not guilty plea.

He is next set to appear in February for a case review hearing, ahead of a jury trial at a later date.

He has been given interim name suppression until then.

On Tuesday, Peters said told Morning Report a notice had been put on the front door and the window smashed.

"Our poor dog's bed was under the window and the glass was all over him," he said.

"I had a guest there as well."

It comes as legislation to make protesting outside someone's home an offence goes through Parliament.

Peters said he supported it, and it was needed to ensure safety and civility was upheld.