Rain eases in Northland after hundreds evacuated

Last night's flooding has caused serious damage to the road surface on Whakapara Bridge, on State Highway 1 north of Whangārei. credit: NZTA

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in Kaitaia, others had to be rescued from cars trapped in floodwaters.

450 households in the Far North were still without power on Friday morning.

Parts of the upper North Island have been cut off, and highways have been closed.

Whangārei District Council and Far North District Council have each declared a state of emergency.

MetService orange level heavy rain warnings are in place for Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne, Richmond and Bryant ranges, Tasman northwest of Motueka and ranges of the Westland District.

Rain is starting to clear out from Northland, after it got a battering overnight.

MetService meteorologist Heather Keats told First Up that Kaitaia, one of the worst-hit regions in Northland, has had more than two and a-half months' worth of rain since Wednesday, while Kerikeri has had one and a-half months' of rain in the same period.

Police say it's estimated about 400 to 500 people were evacuated from their homes in Kaitaia last night.

Emergency services had also rescued people from a series of flooded vehicles, prompting police to make a special plea for people to heed road closures.

Many roads around the district remain closed, and authorities continue to urge people to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.

Keats said the rain was now starting to clear out from Northland.

"Those rain bands are going to continue to move over the rest of the country.

"The low that's responsible is sitting just offshore to the West Coast of the South Island and that low will cross over the country today."

She said MetService's weather watches and warnings would start to expire today as the rain moved across the rest of the country, with the final one for Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, which is in place until midday tomorrow.

The weekend weather does not look too bad but then another low currently sitting just off Australia will bring the next round of watches and warnings for Monday, she said.

These types of weather systems meant that there were large rain bands which brought persistent heavy rain with some downpours, which is where there had been some peak rain intensities, she said.

"Like the Bay of Islands gold course yesterday morning had three consecutive hours of 25mm each hour."

There had also been significant wind gusts, but there had also just been consistent strong winds which exacerbated the rain effects, she said.

MetService said none of the other regions had to be upgraded to a red level warning and it had been Northland that had received "the most impactful weather", she said.

200mm expected in Tasman District today

The Mayor of Tasman District says officials will be closely monitoring the heavy rain that's forecast for today.

An orange rain warning is in effect for Tasman northwest of Motueka until late afternoon, and up to 200 millimetres is expected to fall.

Mayor Tim King says areas around Golden Bay and Takaka Hill are set to get the heaviest falls, and people should be vigilant.