Govt supports three-day postnatal stay Bill

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello says no one should be made to feel they have to leave hospital or a birthing unit before they are ready. Photo: Getty Images

In the future, women will be offered a minimum of a three-day hospital stay after giving birth, despite warnings about lack of capacity.

In a joint announcement today, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said the Three-Day Postnatal Stay Amendment Bill would progress through Parliament as part of the government's legislative programme.

Costello, the minister responsible for the Bill, described it as "a practical and compassionate step".

"We recognise that childbirth is different for every woman, but no one should be made to feel they have to leave hospital or a birthing unit before they are ready.

"By guaranteeing every woman up to three days to rest, recover, and bond with their baby, women will have the choice to be where they feel most comfortable."

The National MP behind the Bill, Catherine Wedd, said she was delighted with the government backing for the initiative, which builds on the existing funded 48-hour postnatal stay.

"Once implemented, the change will make a real and lasting difference for mothers, giving them the time and support they need in those precious early days," she said.

However, resourcing concerns were raised by cross-party MPs in the bill's first reading and in many of the written submissions.

The College of Midwives warned the increase could put more pressure on maternity services, which were already overloaded and understaffed.

However, Brown said planning could begin to ensure the health system was "prepared to deliver this improved support for families".

"As part of this process, the government is seeking further advice around implementation to ensure the health system is well-prepared to deliver this support."