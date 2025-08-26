Southern Steel twins give back to sport

Coaches (front, from left) Sophie Erwood, Sarah Cornwall and Abby Lawson with their Central Southland College team competing at the South Island secondary schools tournament at the Edgar Centre this week. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Netball has given a lot to Sophie Erwood and Abby Lawson through the years.

The twin sisters grew up playing together at South Otago High School and went on to represent the Southern Steel.

Now they get to give back to the sport they love by helping coach Central Southland College at the South Island secondary schools tournament at the Edgar Centre.

Erwood has been head coach of the Winton school’s senior A team for the past three seasons, and Lawson steps in to lend a hand whenever she gets a chance.

It means their players have the best of both worlds in Erwood’s attack brain and her sister’s defensive skills.

"It’s nice because she can obviously do the defensive end and I can do the attacking end," Erwood said.

"But it’s rewarding in a different way, I suppose, compared to playing.

"You’re giving back to a sport that gave a lot to us growing up, so it’s nice to see the growth and development of young players coming through."

Lawson (nee Erwood) enjoyed passing on the tips she had picked up through her ANZ Premiership career, but the drawcard was being able to reunite with her sister.

"I just enjoy being back with Sophie," Lawson said.

"We don’t get to play together as often as we used to, so it’s nice to do something else together and that’s coaching."

Erwood, who is also joined by midcourt specialist Sarah Cornwall in her coaching team, led Central Southland to a top six finish in A grade last year, narrowly missing out on a spot at the national championships.

While they were focusing on one game at a time, Erwood had her eyes on hopefully making the top 16 this week.

"If we got to top eight, I’d be stoked and then anything after that is a bonus."

Defending champions St Margaret’s College made quick work of setting the standard on the opening day.

They beat Geraldine High School 58-14 and Waitaki Girls’ High School 47-11.

Top-seeded Dunedin schools Columba College and St Hilda’s Collegiate opened with two wins each.

St Hilda’s had identical 49-21 triumphs over Avonside and Mt Aspiring College, while Columba beat Waimea College 37-20 and Rangi Ruru 33-20.

There were also a couple of upsets.

Ashburton College beat Villa Maria College 36-30, Nayland College beat Christchurch Girls’ 48-33, and Dunstan High School had a 39-36 win over James Hargest College.