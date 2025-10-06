Rain, gales and snow to hit South Island

Heavy rain and severe gales are set to batter parts of the South Island today and the Milford Road will close at 2pm due to an increasing risk of avalanche and road-level snow.

A strong northwest flow moves onto the island from this afternoon bringing a period of unsettled weather.

MetService has issued a severe rain warning for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 1pm to 9pm.

Between 70mm to 90mm was forecast to fall about the main divide, and 60mm to 70mm within 15km farther east. Peak rates of 10 to 20mm/h were expected about the divide. The snow level was 1800 metres.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass from 4pm until midnight.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15km east of the main divide.

Meanwhile, SH90 between Tapanui and Waikoikoi reopened this morning after being closed due to flooding yesterday.

Strong winds

A strong wind watch is in place for the Queenstown Lakes District, Central Otago, Clutha District north of Tapanui and Southland north of Riversdale from noon until 9pm.

Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, MetService said.

Further north, a strong wind warning has been issued for the Canterbury High Country from 4pm until midnight. Severe gales northwest gusting to 120km/h in exposed places was expected.

People were advised to prepare their property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds, and to drive cautiously.

Heavy rain and snow are forecast for the Milford area and the state highway would close at 2pm today. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Avalanche risk in Milford area

Southland's Milford Road would close East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) at 2pm today due to heavy rain increasing the avalanche hazard and overnight snow to road level.

Rain was forecast with heavy falls from this afternoon, turning to snow later in the day.

SH94 was expected to reopen about 10am tomorrow once the area was inspected and snow cleared, the Milford Road Alliance advised.

However, the road may close again overnight on Tuesday. Snow was expected to fall to 600 metres at first before turning to showers.

More rain was forecast on Wednesday, with heavy spells on Thursday and Friday.

- ODT Online