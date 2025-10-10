Police treating fire at landmark Invercargill church as arson

File photo: Laura Smith

A fire that broke out at a landmark Invercargill church this evening is being treated as arson, police say.

The small blaze at St. Mary’s Basilica, in Tyne St, was extinguished by crews using a bucket of water.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received reports of a fire at a church at about 5.10pm today.

Two appliances were dispatched.

"When they arrived they found a small fire and used a bucket of water to extinguish it.

"They were then using a fan to clear the smoke."

Crews were alerted to the fire early enough that it was still small when they arrived, the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were treating the fire as arson.

"Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting event number P064082366."

A member of St. Mary’s Basilica confirmed the fire occurred at the church.

It was built in 1905 and designed by famed Dunedin architect Francis Petre.

