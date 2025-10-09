Milford Track opening delayed by avalanche damage

Avalanche debris crosses the Milford Track. Photo: Doc

The opening of the wildly popular Milford Track summer season will be delayed owing to spring avalanche damage.

The season was originally due to begin on October 28, but the Department of Conservation (Doc) today advised it would be delayed by two weeks.

That will mean disappointment for some of the thousands of people who fought through a competitive online booking system to secure their spots.

In May 11,800 trampers queued in the online lobby to make bookings for the 7000 spots on the Milford.

Doc Operations Director Aaron Fleming said bookings for the track from October 28 to November 11 would be cancelled and refunded.

Trampers with bookings beyond those dates would be advised "as soon as possible" if further delays were likely.

He said significant snow and rain throughout September had caused large avalanches on the track, changing watercourses, damaging bridge footings and track infrastructure, and covering sections with ice and rock debris.

“Because of ongoing avalanche hazards, our team haven’t been able to get onto the track to fully assess the damage and begin repairs,” says Aaron.

“Safety of our staff and the public is our number one priority, and with wintry conditions persisting here in the South we’ve made the call to delay the opening now, to give those booked as much notice as possible."He

The head of the Clinton Valley and McKinnon Pass covered in snow. Photo: Doc

“We know this delay will be disappointing for those booked but safety is at the heart of our decision.

He said Doc planned to reopen the track on November 11, weather conditions and repairs permitting.

"At this stage, the Routeburn and Kepler are not affected, and have later opening dates."

Mr Fleming said trampers affected by the closure would be contacted by the Doc booking team.

- Allied Media