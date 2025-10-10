Flooding, slips as heavy rain hits upper South Island

Heavy rain has caused surface flooding and slips on some South Island highways, while other parts of the country have summer-like heat today.

MetService is warning of a wet and windy weekend for some parts of the country, with periods of heavy rain and strong northwest winds for central and southern New Zealand, while others can look forward to clear skies and warm temperatures.

Heavy rain has caused surface flooding and slips on State Highways 6, 7, 67, 67A, and 73 in the South Island.

NZ Transport Agency Waka kotahi (NZTA) has warned motorists to take extra care between Lewis Pass and Springs Junction, between Reefton and Ikamatua, and between Arthur's Pass Village and Kumara Junction.

There have also been rockfalls on State Highway 6 near Meybille Bay.

A front moving up the South Island is set to stall on Friday, embedding unsettled weather over the upper South Island and lower North Island.

That has seen heavy rain warnings for the Buller and Tararua ranges until Sunday and a strong wind watch extending for almost two days for the bottom of the North Island.

The 42-hour wind warning covers Wellington, Wairarapa and the Tararua District until 8pm on Sunday, and could see northwest winds approaching severe gale in exposed places.

MetService said there was a moderate chance the watch could be upgraded to a warning.

The capital can expect cloud with occasional drizzle and winds gusting up to 100kmh.

Gusty northwesterlies will bring summery temperatures to parts of the eastern North Island, with 28C expected in Hastings and 27C in Napier.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Marlborough until 2pm on Friday.

Rain will ease briefly for the West Coast on Saturday, before another front arrives from the south later in the day, bringing further showers.

Nelson Lakes and the Tasman District west of Takaka have heavy rain watches in place until mid-afternoon and midnight Saturday respectively - both have moderate chances of being upgraded to warnings, MetService said.

The east coast of the South Island is in for a fine start to the weekend with temperatures between 21C and 24C expected from Oamaru to Culverden on Friday.