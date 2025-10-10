Corin Dann to leave RNZ's Morning Report

Corin Dann joined RNZ's Morning Report in 2019. Photo: RNZ

Well-known broadcaster Corin Dann is to become RNZ's new Business Editor.

Currently host of Morning Report, Dann will replace Gyles Beckford who is retiring as Business editor and moving to a new part-time role as Economics Correspondent.

Corin Dann began his career in journalism at RNZ, moving to be Economics Correspondent in 2007.

He has hosted and produced TVNZ show NZI Business before becoming Breakfast host, then TVNZ Political Editor and host of Q&A.

He joined Morning Report in 2019 and has covered the aftermath of the Christchurch Mosque shootings, the Covid-19 pandemic response and Cyclone Gabrielle.

In the last two years he has reported from Australia and the United States on their elections.

Corin Dann said he had felt privileged to be a presenter on Morning Report which he called the "best broadcasting gig in the country". But he said he was passionate about reporting on business and economics.

"A substantial amount of my career has been spent reporting on our economy and it feels like a very important time to get this right with the pressure that everyone is feeling, businesses and employees alike."

He said he would miss the Morning Report team and especially co-presenter Ingrid Hipkiss.

RNZ Chief News Officer Mark Stevens singled out Corin Dann's skills as an interviewer and the way he had embraced multimedia storytelling. He said RNZ was extremely fortunate to be retaining a journalist of Dann's calibre.

RNZ will begin recruitment straight away for a new Morning Report presenter.