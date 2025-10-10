Teens trash elderly couple's home after breaking in to host party

One of the teens claimed she had rented the property from Airbnb, a media report says. Photo: Getty Images

A mother has apologised and said she is "beyond disgusted and embarrassed" after one of her teens allegedly took part in the trashing of an elderly couple's home.

Stuff is reporting that a retired couple returned from a trip to find their home had been badly damaged after a 13-year-old girl allegedly broke in and organised a party, claiming she had rented an Airbnb for two days.

The incident occurred in Matakatia which is a suburb in Auckland's Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

One of the homeowners said she found blood, broken glass and vomit throughout the house.

She and her husband will have to repair or replace fixtures and fittings, including carpets, bedding and whiteware, the report said.

They also found a teenage girl coming out of one of the bedrooms and immediately called police.

In a social media post, Nickita McDonnell said the behaviour was not how her children had been raised and she was offering a heartfelt apology to the couple and their neighbours.

"No one should have to live in fear," she said.

"I would like to assure you all that these kids are being held accountable for their actions, and when the time is right this will be shown."

She was also intent on setting up "a space or perhaps a programme" to help set the teens in a better direction.

McDonnell said she was receiving a lot of unsolicited advice about parenting but would prefer to hear from someone who could help her "see the teens do and be better".

"Despite the assumptions being made, myself and other parents are working tirelessly towards helping our teens and not instantly dismissing them because of the mistakes they have made."

Meanwhile, local resident Annette Szaszy thanked all the "caring" people who have offered help for her neighbours after their "heartbreaking discovery" when they returned to their property and found widespread damage in their "ransacked" home.

"The elderly couple are doing OK with a lot of neighbour support ...," she said in a social media post.

She appealed to parents to think back to the night of 30 September and consider if their teenagers could have been involved in "destroying the property".

Szaszy recommended they should visit the couple and offer their apologies.

She said the "disgusting unacceptable" behaviour was not what most young people in the area were about. She described the majority as "polite caring young adults".