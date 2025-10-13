Lockdown lifted at Invercargill high school

Police outside the school entrance this morning. Photo: Toni McDonald

A lockdown at Invercargill's Aurora College has been lifted following reports of an assault at the school.

A police spokesperson said they were called to reports of an assault at about 10.20am, though this was yet to be substantiated.

"The fire alarm was also set off, which was found to be a false alarm," the spokesperson said.

"Police are clearing the school to ensure there are no threats."

Police, alongside concerned parents, could be seen outside the school gates.

The school posted on social media at about 11.45am that the lockdown was lifted and everyone was safe.