Man dead, passenger injured after Auckland bus stabbings

Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

An Auckland dairy worker who saw a man with a stab wound dying outside his shop said he and several people tried to help the man in his last moments.

Police have launched a homicide investigation after two separate assaults on an east Auckland bus that was travelling from Glen Innes towards Ōrakei.

Hato Hone St John said they were called to an incident on Fenchurch St in Glen Innes about 8pm on Monday.

The attacker was still at large on Tuesday morning.

A worker from the Fenchurch Superette, who is recovering from the shock and didn't want to be named, said customers in the dairy went to help the injured man, who had just come off a bus.

He said the victim was a local customer he recognised, and that he looked like he'd been stabbed in the chest and was bleeding a lot.

The worker said he went to the liquor shop next door to grab some t-shirts to help stop the bleeding.

A nurse who happened to be passing by was helping as well, he said.

The worker said the man was moaning and appeared delirious.

He said he didn't hear the man say anything, but got the impression he'd been stabbed on the bus he'd come off.

Police have confirmed the victim - a man aged in his 50s - had boarded the number 76 bus at 7.56pm and travelled a short distance before getting off the bus at 7.58pm.

"The only other passenger on board initiated an attack on the victim, before he could exit the bus near Fenchurch St in Glen Innes," Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

By the time the ambulance arrived, the man was still conscious, but died shortly after, the witness recalled.

The worker said even though he didn't know the name of the man, he knew him as a regular customer who'd been living in the area for a long time with his children.

He said he was a "real nice and humble guy" and was "soft as a teddy bear".

Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Second assault near Coates Ave and Kepa Rd

Following the first assault, the number 76 bus continued on its route and the second victim boarded it about 8.09pm.

The man, aged in his 40s, sat at the back of the bus where the offender moved toward him, Det Insp Baldwin said.

"The second unprovoked assault began when the offender approached the victim at the rear of the bus.

"The offender initiated a fight and quickly produced a knife and assaulted the victim.

"After a short confrontation the second victim managed to flee from the bus, along with another passenger and the bus driver near the bus stop at Coates Avenue and Kepa Road."

The offender eventually got off the bus and was last seen fleeing on foot.

Detective Inspector Baldwin said the victim was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries. He is now in a stable condition.

Police said they had reviewed the CCTV footage from inside the bus and were following positive lines of inquiry to locate the offender.

Auckland Transport's Stacey van der Putten said the agency was assisting police with the inquiry.

"Our buses all have CCTV cameras on-board, and we are working closely with police in its investigation."

"We are also working with our bus operator to provide support to the bus driver."

"We are very saddened to hear about these incidents, and our thoughts are with the victims, their families and our bus operator staff who was present."

People can report information through calling 105, using the reference number 251208/7471 or Operation Gyle.