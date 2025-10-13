Councillor refusing to quit amid misconduct claims

Dave McKenzie. Photo: Supplied

A newly elected Central Otago councillor is refusing to quit just two days after winning his seat, despite calls for his resignation.

Vincent ward councillor-elect Dave McKenzie, of Alexandra, was accused on social media of financial misconduct during his time as a council contractor.

The post — by Rachel Kerr, widow of former council property and facilities manager Mike Kerr — alleged Mr McKenzie altered contractors’ invoices for personal gain. It has drawn hundreds of reactions and calls for him to stand down.

Mr McKenzie has this evening said he would not step aside.

He said the post misrepresented a 2018 dispute with the council and stemmed from " a vengefully [sic] response to a fractured friendship rather than any reflection on my professional performance”.

He acknowledged making mistakes and said he had repaid the council $1000 at the time, but maintained fault lay on both sides.

Mr McKenzie said the dispute arose when the council proposed changing his long-running property maintenance contract. After he declined the changes, accepted quotes were withdrawn and work reassigned.

He said the disagreement came to a head over a Cromwell Hall repair that came in under budget. The council later claimed his combined invoice with a subcontractor breached the contract.

“I repaid the disputed amount while the matter was reviewed,” he said, adding the internal investigation that followed was one-sided and he was not invited to contribute.

Council chief executive Peter Kelly said a "thorough review" of that 2018 investigation was now under way and the outcome would be shared with the public .

Mayor Tamah Alley said she was aware of the allegations.

“My expectation of all elected members is that their integrity and suitability to serve must be beyond reproach at all times,” she said.