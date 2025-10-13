NZ Qantas customers have data leaked on dark web

Photo: Reuters

Qantas says some of its New Zealand customers have had their personal data leaked onto the dark web.

Australian media have reported that the personal data of 5.7 million Qantas customers was leaked.

It said while the majority of people affected are in Australia, some are in New Zealand.

Last week Qantas was made aware of a post containing samples of stolen data from around 40 international companies, including Qantas, following a cyber breach in July.

It said the other companies listed included Disney, Google, IKEA, Toyota, McDonalds, Air France and KLM.

A cyber hacker group has claimed responsibility.

Qantas said that with the help of specialist cyber security experts, it is investigating what data was part of the release.

"Through the NSW Supreme Court, we have an ongoing injunction in place to prevent the stolen data being accessed, viewed, released, used, transmitted or published by anyone, including third parties.

"We have also put in place additional security measures, increased training across our teams and strengthened system monitoring and detection since the incident occurred."

In July Qantas advised all affected customers of the types of their personal data that was contained in the affected system and this has not changed.

Of the 5.7 million Qantas customer records that were stolen in early July, the majority was limited to name, email address and Frequent Flyer details.

"A smaller portion of the impacted customer data includes business or home address, date of birth, phone number, gender and meal preferences".

It also said no credit card details, personal financial information or passport details were impacted.

"There continues to be no impact to Qantas Frequent Flyer accounts. Passwords, PINs and login details were not accessed or compromised".

Qantas said the data that was stolen is not enough to gain access to these frequent flyer accounts.