No room for Otago bolters as ABs name predictable squad

Fabian Holland carries the ball for the All Blacks against France earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

Hopes of a greater Otago presence in the All Blacks end-of-year tour squad have not come to fruition.

Otago duo Fabian Holland and George Bower retain their places in the lock and prop departments respectively, while Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot also remains in the 36-man squad.

However, there was no room for rising star Dylan Pledger or powerhouse loose forward Christian Lio-Willie in a squad that featured few changes from the one that finished second in the Rugby Championship.

Pledger had been touted as an outside chance at the third halfback spot, due to an injury to Noah Hotham and his top form for Otago in the NPC.

However, coach Scott Robertson has stuck with Tasman's Finlay Christie, who stepped up during the Rugby Championship, to join Cam Roigard and Cortez Ratima as options in the No 9 jersey.

Meanwhile Lio-Willie, who played two tests as injury against France this year, has been passed over for the existing loose forward cohort.

That was a common theme throughout the squad.

Canterbury hooker George Bell comes in for Brodie McAlister.

However, that was the only non-injury enforced change.

Josh Lord was preferred over Sam Darry at lock to replace an injured Tupou Vaa'i, while uncapped prop Tevita Mafileo will also travel north with the team.

Outside of that, there was little of note.

The All Blacks will attempt a Grand Slam against the four home nations in November, although the first of those four games will be in Chicago.

That will be against Ireland on November 2.

They then Scotland, England and Wales, over the following three weekends.

An All Blacks XV squad will be named tomorrow.

ALL BLACK SQUAD FOR THE END OF YEAR TOUR

Forwards:

Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bell, Ethan de Groot, Tamaiti Williams, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Tevita Mafileo, Scott Barrett (Captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Samipeni Finau, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea (Vice-Captain), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Luke Jacobson

Backs:

Cortez Ratima, Cameron Roigard, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett (Vice-Captain), Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Sevu Reece, Leroy Carter, Will Jordan, Ruben Love

Unavailable due to injury:

Tyrel Lomax; Tupou Vaa’i; Noah Hotham; Emoni Narawa; Ollie Norris; Ofa Tu’ungafasi; Asafo Aumua; Stephen Perofeta

- Allied Media