Men warned to stop swinging seat before fall from ferris wheel

The men fell from a ferris wheel after being warned to stop swinging the bucket. File photo: Facebook / Event Hire Christchurch

The operator of a ferris wheel in Christchurch says three men were warned to stop swinging their bucket, just before they fell.

Two of the men were seriously injured when they fell from the ride at the Rolling Meadow Festival at Bottle Lake about 2am on New Year's Day.

Hato Hone St John said they took the injured men to hospital.

The operator of the ride, Event Hire, said in a statement that three men purchased tickets for one of the final rides of the evening, and that all patrons are assessed prior to boarding to ensure they are fit to ride safely.

"During the ride, the operator observed the three men swinging the bucket they were sitting in and immediately told them to stop as it was against the safety rules and dangerous," the company said.

"As the operator began the process of stopping the ride and safely unloading all occupants, the bucket which the men had made swing tipped and they fell out."

Medical personnel were already on site and the men received prompt treatment before two of them were taken to hospital for further assessment, the statement said.

Event Hire owner Phil Anderson said the safety of riders and the public was their "absolute priority".

"Our rides operate under clearly displayed safety rules and are overseen by trained staff, including measures to ensure patrons are fit to participate," he said.

"As this matter is now under investigation, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

A WorkSafe spokesperson said they had issued a prohibition notice, which prevents use of the ferris wheel until the department is satisfied an engineering expert has fully investigated and reported back to Event Hire.

"The notice also requires a copy of the engineer's report to be provided to WorkSafe," they said.