Schools bring in counsellors to deal with social media harm

Principals of two Auckland schools say they've had to hire counsellors specifically for dealing with the harm caused to children by social media.

The principal of East Auckland's Riverina Primary School, Bryce Mills, told Checkpoint children as young as eight were being exposed to extreme online content.

He said his school had hired a counsellor to help deal with the damage, and he was not the only one.

Auckland's Whangaparāoa College had hired the equivalent of five school counsellors last year to help teenagers harmed by social media, it said.

It's prompted calls to push through a ban on social media for under-16s.

It comes days after Parliament's Education and Workforce Committee released its final report on the inquiry into the harm social media causes for young people, offering recommendations including banning under-16 year olds from social media.

Saasha Jolley is a teacher at Riverina Primary School and she regularly heard students talk about scrolling Instagram, Tiktok and Snapchat as well as gaming online the night before.

"Roblox in particular is a big one at the moment, in terms of the chatter that happens, the games they have access to.

"I know that it's both a platform for kids and adults, they can both access it, they can create the games on there, so I guess that makes it a lot more open."

What the students see and hear online at night arrived with them at school the next day, she said, and they didn't always understand what they were repeating.

"They heard it from their friend or they heard it from this person online, so they thought that it was okay to say."

Last year, research from Te Mana Whakaatu the Classification Office found young people don't generally go looking for objectionable content.

But it could be hard to avoid when it came up on social media, in group chats, or was shown around in person.

Some examples of this included pornography and real-world violence.

Riverina Primary School principal Bryce Mills said similar content was being seen by children as young as eight at his school.

"There is the odd occasion unfortunately where you do hear some of that sexual stuff coming through as well," he said.

The school of 150 students was self-funding its own online security system, which cost them $3000 each year.

But Mills said the school couldn't control what the students saw once they went home for the day.

"I had a parent the other day say to me, that they got up at one in the morning to go to the bathroom and they could see a glowing light from a bedroom.

"Their daughter had gone out and got the phone off the dining room table and was on their phone.

"If they hadn't gone up to go to the bathroom, they wouldn't have known that. It [happens] behind those closed doors."

The situation was similar at Auckland's Whangaparāoa College.

Principal Steve McCracken said he had to hire the equivalent of five school counsellors last year to help teenagers harmed by social media.

It was costing the school hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"I think that it is largely driven by social media and what they see is cool, the people that they see online with rich backgrounds and fast cars and all the bling."

Last year, Australia became the first country to implement a social media ban for under 16's, blocking access to sites like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

