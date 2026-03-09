First responder facing child exploitation charges keeps name secret

File photo

A senior first responder facing child exploitation charges has elected to have a judge-alone trial.

The man, whose name and occupation are suppressed, has pleaded not guilty to five charges relating to the possession and exportation of child exploitation material brought by Customs last year.

The man appeared via audio-visual-link at the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

He had previously elected a trial by jury but has now opted for a judge-alone trial.

At a court appearance in September, it was revealed the man had been fired from his job.

His lawyer Craig Ruane said the man's employment had been terminated because the charges "brought his employer into disrepute".

Ruane said his client had highly developed skills in his industry and publication would hinder him from obtaining employment.

Judge Elkin agreed to extend the man's interim name suppression until his trial because publication would cause extreme hardship.

The man is on bail ahead of his next court appearance in April.