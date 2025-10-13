Electric bus crashes into Auckland train station

An Auckland Transport bus crashed into the New Lynn station this afternoon. Photo: Supplied / Charlton Young

A bus has crashed into Auckland's New Lynn train station.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were called to the scene at 4.30pm and said the bus batteries were smoking.

The bus is from Auckland Transport's electric bus fleet.

A witness to the crash, Charlton Young, said he saw the bus ram into the station with a loud smash and smoke was coming from the roof of the bus.

"Basically it [the bus] just shattered the canopy glass, ripped the top off.

"Passengers seemed fine," Young said, "they all got out."

Police confirmed they were at the scene of the crash and the bus had crashed into part of the transport centre.

A spokesperson said one person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

"Inquiries are under way to determine the cause of the crash."

St John sent two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle. A spokesperson said one person was assessed and treated at the scene.

Auckland Transport confirmed it was aware of an incident at the station.

It said it was working with emergency services to make the area safe.

"Some bus routes will be detoured until further notice," an AT spokesperson said.