New poll shows coalition would retain power

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Photo: RNZ

The government would still have the numbers to stay in power, according to the latest 1News Verian poll.

After three 1News polls in a row on 34 percent, National is up two points to 36 percent.

ACT is up two points to 10 percent, while New Zealand First is steady on nine percent.

Looking at the opposition, Labour is up three points to 35 percent, but the Greens have had a four point drop to seven percent. Te Pāti Māori is on one percent.

Translated into seats in the House, National would have 44, Labour 43, ACT 12, New Zealand First 11, the Greens nine, and Te Pāti Māori six.

The poll assumes Te Pāti Māori would keep its six electorate seats, despite the recent changes to its membership.

It means the coalition bloc would have 67, while the current opposition would have 58.

Christopher Luxon remains ahead as preferred Prime Minister on 23 percent, while Chris Hipkins is on 21 percent. Winston Peters is on nine percent, David Seymour is on five percent, and Chlöe Swarbrick is also on five percent. Chris Bishop enters the poll, on two percent.