NZ Gaza flotilla members arrive home

Youssef Sammour (left) and Samuel Leason, two of the three New Zealanders detained and deported by Israel, hug loved ones at Auckland Airport. Photo: RNZ

Three New Zealanders who were detained in Israel after taking part in an international flotilla heading to Gaza, have arrived back home safely.

Rana Hamida, Youssef Sammour and Samuel Leason arrived at Auckland International Airport on Friday afternoon and were greeted by a crowd of supporters and loved ones.

Among the supporters were Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson and MP Ricardo Menéndez March.

Rana Hamida, Youssef Sammour and Samuel Leason speak to media at Auckland International Airport. Photo: MARIKA KHABAZI / RNZ

Members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained and deported from Israel last week, reported allegations of physical and psychological abuse by Israeli forces.

Israel's foreign ministry said the claims were "complete lies", and the detainees rights were upheld.

The flotilla, a group of dozens of boats carrying 500 people - including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg - had been trying to break Israel's blockade.

Leason's father, Adi Leason, earlier told RNZ's Midday Report he was "immensely proud" of his 18-year-old son.

"We've been going to mass every Sunday for 18 years with Samuel, and he must have been listening and taking something of that formation on board. It's lovely to see a young man with a deep conscience curing so deeply about people who he will never meet and to put himself in harm's way for them."

Samuel Leason with his family. Photo: RNZ

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its retaliation for Hamas' 2023 attack, which killed about 1200 Israelis.