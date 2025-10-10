Christchurch family's 'grave concerns' for boy missing in Canada

Kai Pavlovic who is missing in British Columbia in Canada. Photo: Supplied/Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Canadian police have made a fresh appeal for information in relation to an 11-year-old boy with family in Christchurch who has gone missing in British Columbia.

The boy's family have also released a statement asking for anyone with knowledge of the "bright, curious, outgoing and kind little boy" to come forward.

RNZ earlier reported Kai Pavlovic's New Zealand-based family had "grave concerns for his safety".

Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) released a new statement on Friday morning saying they were renewing their plea for information.

Police received a request for a well-being check for Kai on September 26.

Investigators have spoken with Kai's family members and have reason to believe Kai is staying with a caretaker who police are actively working to identify.

"We believe there are people who know who this caretaker is, and where they are located, and we are appealing to them to come forward and speak to police," said Burnaby RCMP media relations officer Corporal Laura Hirst.

"Our number one priority is to find Kai and confirm his safety and well-being."

Investigators were also hoping to speak to community members who may have had interactions with Kai as part of his daily routine.

They wanted to speak to any adults or parents whose children have been participating in playdates, sports, and/or extra curricular activities with Kai. They also wanted to speak to any operators or instructors from sports or activities which Kai has been involved in.

"Our officers have been working non-stop to locate Kai and are employing a number of techniques to gather information and help move the investigation forward," Hirst said.

"The best way for the public to help us is to keep an eye out for Kai and contact us immediately if they have any information on his whereabouts."

Kiwi family 'love him dearly'

Kai's family issued a statement via police.

"Kai is a bright, curious, outgoing and kind little boy who loves to climb trees, build forts and learn to sail.

"He is a friend to all animals and particularly adores horses, cats and dogs.

"Kai's family in New Zealand love him dearly, and they are asking anyone with any information on Kai's location to please immediately contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999."

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise money to help find Kai. Photo: Givealittle / https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-find-kai

Burnaby RCMP earlier addressed questions from the public regarding an Amber Alert.

"Amber Alerts are activated in cases where an abduction has been confirmed and there is believed to be imminent danger to the child.

"At this point in the investigation, the information does not meet the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert."

A Givealittle page was set up for Kai's Christchurch-based family on Saturday.

"Kai has been living in Canada and had limited contact with family overseas the last 12 months. Recently, concern for his well-being was raised by his deceased father's family and shared with his NZ family.

"This led the family to request a welfare check.

"All attempts to ensure Kai's well-being have failed and family have grave concerns for his safety. A missing-person investigation has been launched and appeals for sightings of Kai have failed to provide any leads.

"Family are heading to Canada to assist in the search for answers."

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson earlier told RNZ that it was aware of reports of a child missing in Canada.

"Our high commission in Ottawa has provided initial advice to a family member of the child. Details of the assistance we can provide is found on the SafeTravel website.

"For privacy reasons, no further information will be provided."