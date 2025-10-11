Ben Bell wins second term as Gore mayor

Ben bell has won a second term as Gore mayor. Photo: ODT Files

Gore Mayor Ben Bell has been returned for a second term.

The incumbent won by a healthy majority over his sole opponent, Gore businesswoman Nicky Davis.

Bell captured 2917 of the votes compared to 1270 for Davis.

In progress results released today three new councillors will be sitting around the council table.

They are Torrone Smit, Mel Cupit and Donna Bruce.

Council chief Executive Debbie Lascelles said there was a late flurry of voting this morning, with 439 votes coming in from voting bins in Gore and Mataura, and at the council’s drive-through.

These votes are not included in the figures released today.

“Local elections are all about people – those who put their hands up to stand, and those who take the time to vote. We’re really grateful to everyone who got involved.”

She congratulated the successful candidates and thanked all nominees.

“Standing for Council takes commitment and courage, and we appreciate everyone who wanted to make a difference for the Gore District.”

Voter turnout for the Gore District was again strong, with 51.9% of the 9,049 enrolled voters having their say. This figure is expected to increase as special votes are counted. Voter turnout in 2022 was 52.66%.

The new Council will be officially sworn in at a ceremony on Tuesday 28 October.

Progress results are:

Gore District Council

· Ben BELL - 2,917

· Nicky DAVIS - 1,270

Informal 1

Blank Voting Papers 72

At large (3 vacancies):

· Torrone SMITH - 2,577

· Neville PHILLIPS - 2,420

· Joe STRINGE - 2,260

· Steven (Boko) DIXON - 1,638

· Gary MCINTYRE - 1,492

· Informal - 11

· Blank Voting Papers -118

Gore ward (5 vacancies):

· Mel CUPIT (Independent) - 1,894

· Paul MCPHAIL (Independent) - 1,839

· Andy FRASER (Independent) - 1,716

· Robert (Caveman) MCKENZIE 1,532

· Donna BRUCE -1,175

· Jess HUDSON - 899

· Informal - 1

· Blank Voting Papers - 41

Elected unopposed:

· John Gardyne and Stewart MacDonell (Rural ward)

· Nicky Coats (Mataura ward)

Mataura Licensing Trust

Ward 2 – Gore (3 vacancies):

· Jimmy ALLISON - 1,348

· Paul HENRY - 1,270

· Craig MARSHALL -1,095

· Kylie AITKEN - 1,016

· Jim GEDDES - 939

· Casey EASON - 830

· Informal 12

· Blank Voting Papers 123

Elected unopposed:

· Horace McAuley (Ward 1 – Tapanui)

· Brendon (Moe) Murray (Ward 3 – Mataura)

· Vince Aynsley (Ward 4 – rural)

· Jeannine Cunningham (Ward 5 - Edendale)

· Marc Robertson (Ward 6 - Wyndham)

· Todd Lyders (Ward 7 - Tokanui)

- Allied Media