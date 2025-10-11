Saturday, 11 October 2025

Not much change in Environment Southland results

    By Richard Davison
    1. Southland

    New councillor David Rose. Photo: Supplied
    New councillor David Rose. Photo: Supplied
    Environment Southland’s council will have a very similar look following the weekend’s election, save notably for the top seat of chairman.

    All incumbents standing were returned to their seats in progress results, except Peter McDonald in the Hokonui constituency with 1032 votes, who will be replaced by newcomer, Lochiel sheep and beef farmer David Rose (1264).

    Chairman Nicol Horrell (Western), and Invercargill-Rakiura incumbents Neville Cook and Robert Guyton all stood down this election.

    Mr Horrell has served 18 years on the council, the last nine as chairman; Mr Cook has also served 18 years, and Mr Guyton 12.

    Mr Horrell will be replaced in his constituency by the unopposed Ewen Mathieson.

    Invercargill-Rakiura incumbents Eric Roy (7391 votes), Lyndal Ludlow (6728), Maurice Rodway (6103) and Phil Morrison (4599) are joined by newcomers Roger Hodson (4969) and Geoffrey Young (4735).

    Incumbents returning unopposed elsewhere to make up the 12-seat council include Alastair Gibson and Jeremy McPhail (Eastern-Dome), Paul Evans (Fiordland) and Jon Pemberton (Southern).

    Councillors will vote for a new chairman during their first meeting of the new triennium.

    Progress result

    Hokonui Constituency (1 vacancy), Votes Received

    ROSE, David, 1,264

    MCDONALD, Peter, 1,032

    Invercargill-Rakiura Constituency (6 vacancies), Votes Received

    ROY, Eric, 7,391

    LUDLOW, Lyndal, 6,728

    RODWAY, Maurice, 6,103

    HODSON, Roger, 4,969

    YOUNG, Geoffrey, 4,735

    MORRISON, Phil, 4,599

    CUMBERLAND, Joshua, 4,510

    SURENDRAN, Nathan, 4,403

    TRENT, Annette, 4,171

    TE MAIHAROA, Rob, 3,894

    PERHAM, Nick, 3,214

    The following candidate was elected unopposed:

    Western Constituency (1 vacancy)

    Ewen Mathieson

    In addition the following Councillors were re-elected unopposed:

    Fiordland Constituency (1 vacancy) Paul Evans

    Eastern-Dome Constituency (2 vacancies)

    Alastair Gibson Jeremy McPhail

    Southern Constituency (1 vacancy) Jon Pemberton 