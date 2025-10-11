Not much change in Environment Southland results

New councillor David Rose. Photo: Supplied

Environment Southland’s council will have a very similar look following the weekend’s election, save notably for the top seat of chairman.

All incumbents standing were returned to their seats in progress results, except Peter McDonald in the Hokonui constituency with 1032 votes, who will be replaced by newcomer, Lochiel sheep and beef farmer David Rose (1264).

Chairman Nicol Horrell (Western), and Invercargill-Rakiura incumbents Neville Cook and Robert Guyton all stood down this election.

Mr Horrell has served 18 years on the council, the last nine as chairman; Mr Cook has also served 18 years, and Mr Guyton 12.

Mr Horrell will be replaced in his constituency by the unopposed Ewen Mathieson.

Invercargill-Rakiura incumbents Eric Roy (7391 votes), Lyndal Ludlow (6728), Maurice Rodway (6103) and Phil Morrison (4599) are joined by newcomers Roger Hodson (4969) and Geoffrey Young (4735).

Incumbents returning unopposed elsewhere to make up the 12-seat council include Alastair Gibson and Jeremy McPhail (Eastern-Dome), Paul Evans (Fiordland) and Jon Pemberton (Southern).

Councillors will vote for a new chairman during their first meeting of the new triennium.

Progress result

Hokonui Constituency (1 vacancy), Votes Received

ROSE, David, 1,264

MCDONALD, Peter, 1,032

Invercargill-Rakiura Constituency (6 vacancies), Votes Received

ROY, Eric, 7,391

LUDLOW, Lyndal, 6,728

RODWAY, Maurice, 6,103

HODSON, Roger, 4,969

YOUNG, Geoffrey, 4,735

MORRISON, Phil, 4,599

CUMBERLAND, Joshua, 4,510

SURENDRAN, Nathan, 4,403

TRENT, Annette, 4,171

TE MAIHAROA, Rob, 3,894

PERHAM, Nick, 3,214

The following candidate was elected unopposed:

Western Constituency (1 vacancy)

Ewen Mathieson

In addition the following Councillors were re-elected unopposed:

Fiordland Constituency (1 vacancy) Paul Evans

Eastern-Dome Constituency (2 vacancies)

Alastair Gibson Jeremy McPhail

Southern Constituency (1 vacancy) Jon Pemberton