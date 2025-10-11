Not much change in Environment Southland results

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
All incumbents standing were returned to their seats in progress results, except Peter McDonald in the Hokonui constituency with 1032 votes, who will be replaced by newcomer, Lochiel sheep and beef farmer David Rose (1264).
Chairman Nicol Horrell (Western), and Invercargill-Rakiura incumbents Neville Cook and Robert Guyton all stood down this election.
Mr Horrell has served 18 years on the council, the last nine as chairman; Mr Cook has also served 18 years, and Mr Guyton 12.
Mr Horrell will be replaced in his constituency by the unopposed Ewen Mathieson.
Invercargill-Rakiura incumbents Eric Roy (7391 votes), Lyndal Ludlow (6728), Maurice Rodway (6103) and Phil Morrison (4599) are joined by newcomers Roger Hodson (4969) and Geoffrey Young (4735).
Incumbents returning unopposed elsewhere to make up the 12-seat council include Alastair Gibson and Jeremy McPhail (Eastern-Dome), Paul Evans (Fiordland) and Jon Pemberton (Southern).
Councillors will vote for a new chairman during their first meeting of the new triennium.
Progress result
Hokonui Constituency (1 vacancy), Votes Received
ROSE, David, 1,264
MCDONALD, Peter, 1,032
Invercargill-Rakiura Constituency (6 vacancies), Votes Received
ROY, Eric, 7,391
LUDLOW, Lyndal, 6,728
RODWAY, Maurice, 6,103
HODSON, Roger, 4,969
YOUNG, Geoffrey, 4,735
MORRISON, Phil, 4,599
CUMBERLAND, Joshua, 4,510
SURENDRAN, Nathan, 4,403
TRENT, Annette, 4,171
TE MAIHAROA, Rob, 3,894
PERHAM, Nick, 3,214
The following candidate was elected unopposed:
Western Constituency (1 vacancy)
Ewen Mathieson
In addition the following Councillors were re-elected unopposed:
Fiordland Constituency (1 vacancy) Paul Evans
Eastern-Dome Constituency (2 vacancies)
Alastair Gibson Jeremy McPhail
Southern Constituency (1 vacancy) Jon Pemberton