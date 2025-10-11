Rob Scott re-elected Southland mayor with large margin

Southland mayor Rob Scott. Photo: LDR/Matthew Rosenberg

Rob Scott has been re-elected mayor of Southland District Council.

Progress results showed Mr Scott has received 6017 votes while previous mayor Gary Tong received 1291 votes.

Progress results covered about 85% of the voting paper returns, with about 510, along with special votes, estimated to be still counted.

Mararoa Waimea ward councillors Sarah Greaney, Matt Wilson and Tom O’Brien, and Stewart Island Rakiura ward councillor Jon Spraggon were elected unopposed.

In the Waiau Aparima ward, a new councillor, Michael Weusten, is likely to be elected alongside returning councillors Jaspreet Boparai and Don Byars. Weusten, who was the Ōraka Aparima Community Board chair in the previous triennium, received 1,079 votes, Byars received 1,127 votes and Boparai 956 votes. Stevey Chernishov was not elected, with 375 votes.

Incumbent Waihōpai Toetoe ward councillors Paul Duffy and Julie Keast are likely to return, with 913 and 762 votes respectively. Pam Yorke, with 572 votes, was unsuccessful in her bid for council, but does return to the Waihōpai Toetoe Community Board. Phil Scothern was also unsuccessful with 284 votes.

Deputy Mayor Christine Menzies is likely to be re-elected in the Ōreti ward, with 1,706 votes. Brian Somerville and Phil Dobson, both previously on the Ōreti Community Board, are also likely to be new councillors, with 1,481 and 1,242 votes respectively. Former board chair Katie Allan was unsuccessful in her bid for Council, with 776 votes.